Summer-Like Stretch

AM Headlines:

90+ degree stretch

Scattered PM Storms Thursday A strong storm or two possible

Near record-breaking heat late week

Sunday Cold Front

Cooler Next Week Discussion

Temps will climb the next few days with highs near 90 this afternoon. Unlike the pleasant day yesterday, a tropical air mass will plant itself across the area bringing more steaminess to the region. A boundary will lift across the region over the next 24 hours. This will bring scattered afternoon storms Thursday. A few could pack a punch with strong wind and hail possible. Temps will climb into the mid 90s Friday. If we’re going to be breaking any records this week, this will likely be the day we do it. Isolated to widely scattered storms Saturday with temps still hot in the mid-90s. It will be feeling more like the triple digits with the humidity so make sure you are staying hydrated. A cold front will bring the threat of strong storms Sunday and will be a day to watch. Temps will dip next week with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s by Monday afternoon.