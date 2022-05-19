Burial Beer Co. Opens Taproom & Bottle Shop In Plaza Midwood

1/2 P.C. @BurialBeer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Asheville’s beloved Burial Beer Company is expanding into Charlotte.

The brewery is set to open a new taproom and bottle shop in Plaza Midwood on June 4th.

The property, formerly housed by Boris & Natasha’s clothing store, will be the future home of Burial’s new Charlotte location, The House of Relics, according to a news release.

“The people of Charlotte have been trekking their way to our Asheville spaces for years, supporting us at every turn of our business path. We knew that delivering a Burial experience to this city must bring both our quest for human contemplation, alongside unique artistry, damn good music, and the story of those who came before. The character of great places cannot be made out of thin air, and we felt that our new Plaza Midwood home gave us the ability to revive an epic fixture of its history.” says Doug Reiser, Co-Founder and COO of Burial.

Officials say the taproom will include an immersive indoor lounge, secluded outdoor beer garden and a rooftop deck.

The space will also feature Burial’s sister project, VISUALS natural wine and cider.

“We are beyond excited to create a new home in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood in Charlotte.” Jess Reiser, Co-Founder and CEO of Burial states. “With such a rich history and so many small businesses, to have the opportunity to connect more deeply with our neighbors and the local beer industry ignites inspiration and marks another turning point in our evolution.”

Officials say the grand opening of Burial’s Charlotte location will be held Saturday, June 4th from 12 p.m. until 12 a.m.

The celebration will include collaborations with Boris & Natasha, Resident Culture and Salud Cerveceria, DJ sets from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and a drag performance by Onya Nerves and crew from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Officials say The House of Relics Taproom and Bottle Shop will be open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. until 12 a.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.