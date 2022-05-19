CMS: North Meck Students Suspended After Fight On Campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Principal Hood sent a message to all North Mecklenburg High School families after a fight broke out between students on campus Thursday.
Several students were suspended and law enforcement was called to the school, according to a news release.
Hood asks parents to speak to their children about appropriate behavior at school and remind them of the serious consequences of their actions.
Hood says “This behavior is disruptive to learning and a violation of the CMS Code of Student Conduct. All students involved in the incident will be disciplined accordingly. The safety of our students and staff remains a top priority.”