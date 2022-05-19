Fundraiser Started For Iredell County Baby Who Fell Into Fire Pit

1/2 Warning Graphic Content Ahead

2/2 Baby Thea’s Burns



IREDELL CO., N.C. — A GoFundMe has been started for a baby who was injured after accidentally falling out of her walker into her families fire pit Wednesday in Iredell County.

According to the family, baby Thea was taken to the Children’s hospital in Winston Salem, N.C. after the fall to be treated for 2nd and 3rd degree burns on her stomach, arms, hands, legs and feet.

The fire was not lit when baby Thea fell into it, but the family says the embers were still hot from the night before.

Thea’s mom was at work and her dad was caring for all three of their children, who are all under the age of 5, when the incident happened.

Both Thea’s mom and dad live over an hour away from the hospital where Thea will be treated and cared for for the next few months.

Officials say the family is asking for donations through a GoFundMe page to help pay for gas, hotel stay, and loss of hours that will be missed from work and child care.

Anyone with the means to help this family is asked to donate here.