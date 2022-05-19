Hottest Temps of the Season

AM Headlines:

Near Record High Temps

PM Scattered Storms Level 2 (out of 5) Severe Threat Damaging Wind, Large Hail, Isolated Tornadoes Possible

Friday = Hottest Day of the Week

Isolated Storms Saturday

Cold Front Late Sunday into Monday Discussion:

Ongoing rain and storms near the NC/TN border. Storms will likely hold together over the mountains before fading as they move into the foothills. Hot and steamy day with highs in the low to mid-90s. Scattered storms are possible late afternoon. A few strong to severe storms are possible. Damaging wind and large hail will be the biggest concerns, however, can’t totally rule out an isolated tornado threat. The hottest day of the week remains Friday with temps reaching the mid-90s. This will challenge many record highs across the area with minimal rain chances in the forecast. Saturday will remain hot with highs in the low 90s and isolated afternoon and evening storm chances. A cold front will slowly make moves through the region late Sunday into early Monday. This will bring the best chance of rain and storms to the region. Highs will reach the mid-80s Monday afternoon. Temps will cool Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.