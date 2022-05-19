Mecklenburg County Manager Recommends $2.1 Billion Operating Budget

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Manager Dena R. Diorio presented her recommended 2023 budget to the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners on Thursday.

The $2.1 billion recommended budget features a 6 percent increase ($111 million) over the current FY2022 operating budget.

Diorio says her recommended budget maintains the existing tax rate of 61.69 cents and works to achieve four broad goals:

Fund programs and services that align with the Board’s priorities, including affordable housing, education attainment gaps, environmental leadership, Meck Pre-K, workforce development and racial disparities.

Demonstrate prudent decisions to protect Mecklenburg County’s financial strength now and for the future, especially given multiple geopolitical influences.

Strengthen Mecklenburg County through investments that build resiliency in the community and ensure that no one is left behind.

Leverage American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for long-term value investments that will bring a high return for this one-time infusion of funds, and aid those most affected by COVID-19, support workers, and enhance infrastructure.

This year’s recommended budget includes the historic utilization of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which contribute to the Board of County Commissioners’ priorities and the goal of making significant impacts to County residents.