CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former North Carolina Republican Governor Pat McCrory says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

thanks for so many kind notes from friends and supporters since Tuesday. Have not been as responsive because I got diagnosed with Covid yesterday. It’s no fun!

I love u all. Appreciate all your prayers for Ann and me. God bless.

— Pat McCrory (@PatMcCroryNC) May 19, 2022