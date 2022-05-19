Police: Lincolnton Man Arrested On Drug Charges

1/2

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies say citizen complaints over illegal drug activities launched an investigation that led to the arrest of one Lincolnton man on Thursday.

Narcotics investigators conducted hours of surveillance that led the arrest of Stanley Edwards, 35, on May 18th.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers say they observed what they believed to be a drug transaction taking place in the parking lot of a grocery store on West Highway NC 27.

Investigators say they were able to apprehend the suspect and seize 15 grams of fentanyl, 3 and a half grams of crack cocaine, 25 grams of marijuana and $3,229 in cash.

Edwards was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and charged with trafficking fentanyl by possession and transport, possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say Edwards was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information concerning drug activity is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office Drug Tip Line at 704-736-8606 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.