Shoplifting Suspects Charged After Police Chase Ends In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Three suspects have been charged for their involvement in a shoplifting incident at a Tractor Supply in Mooresville on Tuesday, police say.
Around 2:30 p.m., Mooresville Police got a call regarding the shoplifting incident at the Tractor Supply on E. Plaza Drive.
Investigators say four suspects fled the scene in a car and were pursued by officers.
Stop sticks were deployed to disable the suspect car and police deployed StarChase, according to a news release.
Police say the pursuit ended when the suspect car collided with three other vehicles on Williamson Road near Cardigan Way.
Investigators say all four suspects fled on foot and were pursued and taken into custody shortly after the crash.
All four suspects were then taken to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center for minor injuries, according to a news release.
After searching the suspect car, police say they located two realistic BB guns in the vehicle.
The following suspects were charged in this case:
- Christopher Mark Beeler, 47, of Charlotte was charged with felony conspiracy, felony larceny, and was served with an outstanding warrant for absconding probation. Beeler received a $30,000 secured bond.
- Lionel Jay Thomas, 53, of Denver was charged with felony conspiracy; felony larceny; habitual larceny; resist, delay, or obstruct a law enforcement officer; and was served with eight outstanding warrants for arrest. Thomas received a $50,000 secured bond.
- Kandy Michelle Poole, 49, of Stallings was charged with felony flee to elude; felony conspiracy; felony larceny; resist, delay, or obstruct a law enforcement officer; and several other traffic related charges. Poole received a $100,000 secured bond.
- The fourth suspect was not charged.