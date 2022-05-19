Shoplifting Suspects Charged After Police Chase Ends In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Mooresville

1/3 Kandy Michelle Poole

2/3 Christopher Beeler

3/3 Lionel Jay Thomas





MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Three suspects have been charged for their involvement in a shoplifting incident at a Tractor Supply in Mooresville on Tuesday, police say.

Around 2:30 p.m., Mooresville Police got a call regarding the shoplifting incident at the Tractor Supply on E. Plaza Drive.

Investigators say four suspects fled the scene in a car and were pursued by officers.

Stop sticks were deployed to disable the suspect car and police deployed StarChase, according to a news release.

Police say the pursuit ended when the suspect car collided with three other vehicles on Williamson Road near Cardigan Way.

Investigators say all four suspects fled on foot and were pursued and taken into custody shortly after the crash.

All four suspects were then taken to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center for minor injuries, according to a news release.

After searching the suspect car, police say they located two realistic BB guns in the vehicle.

The following suspects were charged in this case: