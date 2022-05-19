Smart Shopper: 50% Off At Vana’s in South End + Paws For Pizza!

CHARLOTTE, NC–In today’s Smart Shopper, we’re telling you all about a deal that’s not only delicious, but it’s also helping the community out!

Vana’s restaurant is cooking up something good for a great cause. On Friday, May 20th, 2022 they will have their Paws For Pizza event that supports Charlotte’s Humane Society.

For every flatbread bought, Vana’s will donate $3!

Not only do they have that incredible event going on, but they have also teamed up with WCCB for the Dining For Charities special. For a limited time only, enjoy $40 worth of food for only $20! That’s a deal!

Click here for more information.