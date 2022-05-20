Don’t Waste Your Money: Summer Inflation Impacts Summer Plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The cost of summer travel is getting more and more expensive this year. And if you haven’t locked in a hotel rate or airfare by now, there is there is no way to escape it. Are you planning to drive to that beach or mountain trip this summer?

With gas now well over 4 dollars a gallon, that 700 mile drive will cost you $150 each way, 45% more than last year. Flying? The fare comparison site hopper says the average round trip ticket is up 30% from a year ago, to more than $300. Many summer roundtrip fares, to popular destinations, are now in the $400 to $600 range. Once you get there, that hotel room will cost 29 percent more than a year ago, according to the government’s CPI index.

Many budget Hampton Inns and Fairfield Inns are now costing close to $200 a night. The Points Guy says last year’s $300 a night average hotel room in Miami will now cost you $430. And if you’re faint of heart, skip Hawaii, where a Maui hotel now averages $600 a night (we priced the Hyatt Regency in Maui at $800 a night in August). RV? Not a bargain solution anymore. But from the “doesn’t that stink” file, how buying or renting an RV doesn’t offer much savings in these days.

Filling up a large Class A RV right now can cost as much as $600, with their 100 gallon gas tank. Smaller Class C RV’s can cost $200 dollars to fill up….which will get you a day’s driving from one campground to another in many cases. Add that to rising campground prices,

$100 a night for many sites, and you’ll say that stinks. Solution? Shorten the trip, or stay closer to home, and that way you don’t waste your money.