CHARLOTTE, NC — Give Candy a loving home! Candy is 8-months-old and weighs 43 pounds. She has been at CMPD Animal Care & Control since May 6th.

Candy would do best in a home where she is the only dog and can be the queen of the castle. She is great on a leash and does not pull.

To get more information on Candy or any of the dogs, cats or other animals at CMPD Animal Care & Control, click here.