Mooresville Student Brings THC Gummies To Class, Paramedics Called To School

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Officials say the paramedics were called to Lakeshore Middle on Thursday after a student brought in Delta 9 THC gummies and several students ate them.

According to a statement released by Iredell-Statesville Schools, several students made the choice to consume this substance requiring the school to call the paramedics.

School officials ask parents to talk with their children about the dangers of taking substances from other people and continue to remind students not to share food, especially if they are uncertain of the item.

Officials say a THC Delta 9 gummie is an illegal substance that, even though looks like a harmless candy, is a very dangerous substance.

Students who bring illegal substances to school, and those who ingest or use items like this at school face criminal charges and suspension or expulsion from school, according to a news release.

This is all the information available at this time.

