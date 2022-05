CHARLOTTE, N.C.– R&B Singer, J. Brown is no stranger to the music charts. His hit song, Vibe, was a Top 20 hit last year. Now the singer is releasing his album, called “Chapter & Verse”. It drops today and the first single, “Don’t Rush” features Tank. The new album can be found on all music streaming platforms. Check out WCCB’s interview with J. Brown and hear what he says about the album, his inspirations and his music.