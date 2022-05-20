Smart Shopper: FREE Family Fun At YMCA + Discounts!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is around the corner, and with less than three weeks of school left, it’s time to get your summer plans ready. Not to worry, I’ve got you covered!

The YMCA still has availability and they have incredible discounts for members. The Y also have a free family fun event this Saturday, May 21st, 2022. There’s no registration required, just show up!

The event is at their Steele Creek YMCA location and there will be so many activities for the kiddos to participate in. There will be face-painting, arts and crafts, free food, and so much more!

There will be a raffle to win a FREE week of summer camp at The Y, so make sure you come early to enter to win. Good luck!

Click here for more information.