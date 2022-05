1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Enjoy a vast selection of barbeque options, beer and bourbon sampling and live entertainment from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ballantyne’s Backyard this Saturday, May 21st.

General admission is $42 to attend Charlotte’s 15th Annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival.

Officials say this is the first of many food & drink festivals coming to Ballantyne.

Click here to buy tickets.