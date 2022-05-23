The Snark: 90 Day Fiance, McDonalds & Weird News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “90 Day Fiance,” Thais is now living with Patrick and his brother John who Derek affectioniately calls “Good Will Hunting.” John decides to fry up some steak for breakfast to go with his beer and flips it on the floor. Ari has Biniyam try water from a water fountain for the first time. In New York City.

The bear Donald Trump Jr. killed during a 2018 hunting trip may have been lured with grain and pastries.

McDonald’s has found a buyer for its 850 restaurants in Russia, but the new owner will have to change the name. Derek provides a suggestion.

Finally, a Florida woman causes a multi-car collision and the throws a rubber snake at officers.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook