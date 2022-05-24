Dog Stabbed, American Flag Stolen During Burglary At Home In York

YORK, S.C. — Deputies say a dog was stabbed and an American Flag was one of several items stolen during a burglary at a home in York.

The incident was reported to the York County Sheriff’s Office on May 20th. Investigators say the owner of the home contacted deputies after she found her dog suffering from stab wounds. The dog, a Chinese Pug, had to be put down due to the injuries suffered in the stabbing, according to a police report.

Deputies say the woman discovered the house had been burglarized when she went to the home to feed the dog, according to a police report.

The victim also reported that numerous items had been stolen and damaged inside the home. The woman told deputies she thought the suspect entered the home through a bedroom window. While inside, the suspect is accused of stealing two jewelry boxes, an antique cowboy horse figurine, and a folded American flag from the victim’s late husband’s funeral.

Three car batteries were also stolen from vehicles in the yard, according to a police report. Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call 911.