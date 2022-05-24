Mild & Cloudy Through Mid-Week

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Fog

Isolated Showers

Mild & Cloudy

Strong Storms and Heavy Rain Possible Late Week

Drying Out this weekend Discussion:

After a very active afternoon of weather, the low-pressure system that was the driving force for yesterday’s storms is moving closer to the coast. Low hanging clouds and isolated showers and an isolated storm or two will remain in the forecast today. Highs will reach the mid-70s this afternoon with winds transitioning out of the north. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday. The stalled boundary to our south will lift as a warm front late Wednesday. This will draw warmer temps into the low 80s across the region ahead of a strong cold front that will move into the region late Thursday through early Friday. Strong storms will be possible with an additional 1-3″ rainfall likely. Localized flooding is a concern and will need to be monitored with the weather prediction center highlighting the foothills and mountains for the highest flooding threat. Drying out this weekend with highs back in the low to mid-80s for Memorial Day Weekend.