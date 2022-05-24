Smart Shopper: Save Money On Your Wedding With The BACH App

CHARLOTTE, NC–It’s wedding season and that means whether you’re supporting a friend or planning your own, you could be spending a lot of money! With the cost of just about everything going up, it’s best that you plan accordingly so you don’t overspend.

The new BACH App can save you money and headache!

According to The Knot, the national average cost for a wedding in 2021 was $28,000. But with the price of just about everything going up, it would be wise not to go into debt before you say I do.

The top three tips for saving some money are: book your experiences early, look for discounts, and try renting instead of buying! That goes for the dress, tux, and even the decorations.

If you don’t know where to start, not worry because there’s an app for that! The BACH App lets you plan, search for deals, and it even lets you split bills with friends.

Creator of the app, Mike Petrakis says, “Our core feature lets you invite your friends to the party, chat with them to figure out what you want to do, put an itinerary together and split the expenses.”

Petrakis says, “You know what a headache it can be, right? And it’s a marketplace to book these experiences. So if you use it right, you should be able to save some money because you are planning with the group.”

Click here for more information.