Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Bubba!

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Bubba! Bubba is 11-years-old and is energetic for his age. He is great with kids and does well on car rides. Help find Bubba a forever home today!

If you are interested in adopting Bubba or any of the other available pets at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org or come to the shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte.

This Saturday, May 28th, CMPD Animal Care & Control will be holding a foster event at PetSmart located in Pineville. FosterFest begins at 11:00 AM and will feature animals who are currently being fostered that are available for adoption.