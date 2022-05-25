Former FBI Assistant Director Says Parents Should Push School Leaders For Plan To Keep Students Safe

CHARLOTTE — A former FBI Assistant Director offers new details from a law enforcement perspective about a massacre at a Texas Elementary School. Chris Swecker says all schools should have a card access system, armed security guards and metal detectors.

28 guns have been found on CMS campuses this year. Swecker says a mass shooting could easily happen in Charlotte.

“Very easily, and that’s a concerning number of weapons, but I guarantee they didn’t find all of them. Backpacks, lockers, you don’t go searching cars randomly, so there are more weapons out there,” says Swecker.

Authorities say the suspect in the Texas shooting legally purchased two assault rifles for his 18th birthday.

“He did. Apparently in Texas it is legal. He got them as quick as he could. Who knows where he got the money,” says Swecker.

Swecker says as in most cases involving suspects in mass shootings there were warning signs. He says there’s a copy cat element to these shootings and shooters often enjoy the notoriety.