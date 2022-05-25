“Vote Them Out”: The Edge Panel Talks About How To Start Addressing America’s Gun Violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Our country is gripped by yet another deadly, heartbreaking and tragic school shooting. We now know at least 19 students and 2 adults are dead after a gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Tuesday afternoon.

The accused shooter, an 18-year-old from that town, was killed by responding officers. He first shot his grandmother, before going on the shooting rampage at the school.

Lawmakers are calling out the shooting as a uniquely American recurring nightmare, and some are begging for action. Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut asked his fellow lawmakers Tuesday, “What are we doing? What are we doing? Just days after a shooter walked into a grocery store to gun down African-American patrons we have another Sandy Hook on our hands. What are we doing? We have more mass shootings than days in the year. Our kids are living in fear every time they step foot in a classroom because they think they are going to be next. What are we doing?”

This is the deadliest shooting in America this year, and the deadliest school shooting in America since parkland in 2018, where 17 students and staff members were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson

WCCB News Edge contributor and host of Live With the QCB on 94.7 FM, Tremaine “QCB” Sloan

Note: This web script reflects updated Texas school shooting information that is different from the information the Edge panel had the time of recording.