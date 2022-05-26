Charlotte Checkers Inviting Fans To Playoff Games

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Charlotte Checkers are in the playoffs. They are in dangerous territory because they’ve lost the first two games. This weekend the team is urging fans to come out to the Bojangle’s Coliseum to cheer them on to victory.

In order to win the coveted Calder Cup, the Checkers have to win three consecutive games. Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday, May 28th at 6:00 p.m. There will be fun for the entire family with games during intermission. You can get ticket information at gocheckers.com.