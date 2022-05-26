CMPD: Wanted Fugitive Apprehended In Northwest Charlotte After SWAT Standoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 31-year-old man accused of firearm theft was apprehended Thursday after a brief standoff with SWAT officers in northwest Charlotte, according to CMPD.

Detectives say Joshua Knight is a wanted fugitive with several active felony warrants out, including the theft of firearms.

Around 10 a.m. on May 26th, CMPD detectives, at the request of South Carolina law enforcement, were attempting to locate Knight at a home on Clairemore Place.

Once detectives arrived at the home, police say Knight hid and barricaded himself inside.

SWAT was called to assist and negotiators de-escalated the situation into a peaceful surrender.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Check back for updates.