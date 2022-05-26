Deputies Charge Gastonia Man & Woman With Multiple Sex Crimes Involving A Child

1/2 Ashley Hardee

2/2 Jerry Gillespie



GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police have arrested and charged a man and woman with multiple sex offenses involving a child.

Jerry Gillespie, 36, and Ashley Hardee, 32, were both charged with the following after an investigation:

Gillespie was charged with one felony count of First Degree Statutory Rape of a Child, two felony counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, one felony count of Sex Act by Substitute Parent on a Child.

Hardee was charged with one felony count of First Degree Statutory Rape of a Child, one felony count of Indecent Liberties with a Child, one felony count of Child Abuse by Sexual Act, and one

felony count of Incest.

Police say the investigation and resulting charges stem from a report made to the police by Gaston County Protective Services after the victim disclosed the abuse to a social worker.

Gillespie and Hardee are currently in custody of the Gaston County Jail, both under a $500,000 bond, according to a news release.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Police ask anyone with more information to call Detective M. Rheinson at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.