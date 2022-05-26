Smart Shopper: Skin Cancer Awareness + Discounts At Organic Bronze Bar!

CHARLOTTE, NC–May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. In the United states alone, over 5 million cases are reported each year which makes this specific type of cancer the most common.

Fortunately, skin cancer is the most preventable type of cancer. Courtney Carty, the owner of the Organic Bronze Bar says by following her tips, you can reduce your chances of getting skin cancer.

Carty has partnered with COOLA for a giveaway for the month of May! For every donation of as little as $5, you can enter a raffle for over $100 of COOLA products for free!

Click here for more information.