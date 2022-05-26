Hundreds Line Up For StarMed’s 2nd Baby Formula Giveaway

THE LATEST:

It was a big sigh of relief for hundreds of parents across the Carolinas. StarMed Healthcare gave away hundreds of cans of baby formula to families who’ve been struggling to find it over the past few weeks.

Thursday, lines of cars stretched all around the parking lot at StarMed’s Tuckaseegee Clinic. Hundreds of bags filled with formula were handed out to parents, as well as important information from doctors about the best way to care for infants.

StarMed says they gave away a thousand cans of baby formula last week, and hope to give away the same amount this week. They’re planning more events to help families in the future.

The Latest:

StarMed Healthcare announced on Twitter they will be handing out another 600 units of baby formula to families in need on Thursday.

Beginning at 10 a.m., StarMed will give out the baby formula from their two locations:

4001 Tuckaseegee Road

5344 Central Ave

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐧. Last week we gave away 1,100 units of formula. Tomorrow at 10am, we’ll hand out another 600+ units. We’ll continue to take care of the community we love for as long as we can ♥️ pic.twitter.com/smFMr0zBkN — StarMed Healthcare (@StarMedCare) May 25, 2022

Original Story (5/16/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – StarMed medical group announced on Twitter they will distribute baby formula to families impacted by the current baby formula shortages for free.

“We kind of looked at the situation and said, you know what else can we do,” said StarMed President Michael Estramonte.

They plan to hand out more than 360 containers of baby formula to people in the community.

“We’re trying to get as much here as we can so we can give it out to the neighborhood and the community,” explained Estramonte.

Beginning at noon tomorrow at our Tuckaseegee Rd and Central Ave locations. We will hand out what we have. As always, we wish we could help everyone but realize we can’t. We love you, #Charlotte ❤️ https://t.co/lpLqYIAHW7 — StarMed Healthcare (@StarMedCare) May 16, 2022

The giveaway will be held Tuesday, May 17th at the two locations below:

4001 Tuckaseegee Road

5344 Central Ave

The types of formula available include:

20 oz. cans of Gerber Good Start lactose-free powder formula

32 oz. bottles of Similac Advance “Ready to Feed” formula

28.2 oz. cans of Nestle NAN Pro powder formula with iron 24-count boxes of 8.45 oz. bottles of Gerber Good Start GentlePro “Ready to Feed” formula.

Formula will be 100% free and no registration is needed.