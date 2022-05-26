This Is Enough: Father Of Uvalde Victim Says He Hopes His Daughter Isn’t Just A Number

UVALDE, TX — “They wanted to take her life. All I can hope is say she’s just not a number. Hopefully something gets resolved. That’s all we ask. This is enough. This is enough. No one else needs to go through this,” says Felix Rubio. Rubio, the father of one of the 19 children shot and killed in another tragic and senseless school shooting emotional, and calling for change.

Authorities say a gunman killed his daughter, 10-year-old Lexi Rubio, along with 18 of her classmates and two of her teachers at Robb elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. All of the children killed were 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders. Some of them were even photographed smiling that morning, after making the honor roll.

Thursday would have been their last day of school before summer break. Now instead of planning vacations, families are planning funerals. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says, “This is not a partisan issue. This is not a political issue. This is an unimaginable moment that will impact the lives of those who lost their children and those who survived.”

We’re also learning more about what happened in the moments leading up to the horrifying shooting. Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the suspected shooter posted several times on social media just half an hour before the rampage. He first shared that he had shot his own grandmother and then was going to shoot up a school. Officials say he barricaded himself inside one classroom, before using an AR15 to fire 223 rounds. Authorities say purchased two rifles legally right after his 18th birthday. As law enforcement continues to investigate this horrific act of violence, the nationwide conversation turns to gun control.

Minority Leader Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell says, “Our country is sickened and outraged by the senseless evil that struck Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.” Majority Leader Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer says, “One nation under guns. It doesn’t have to be that way. Our parents don’t need to drop their kids off at school and wonder if their kid will be next.”

Now many people are left wondering whether these words from politicians will be turned into action. This is now the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson

WCCB TV’s Zach Aldridge

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea