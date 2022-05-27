80 Animals Rescued From Alleged Hoarding Situation In Caldwell County

LENOIR, N.C. — A couple has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities seized 49 rabbits, seven cats, and 24 dogs from their Lenoir, N.C. home.

Officials with Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement (ACE) say they received an anonymous tip about the alleged hoarding situation last week.

After getting a search warrant, ACE, the Lenoir Police Department and the Lenoir Fire Department removed 80 animals from two Lenoir homes.

Authorities say these animals belonged to Dolly Lou Arnett and Jonathan Christopher Perry.

At the time of the search, police say the owners had already started moving animals from one home to the other, however, all of the animals initially lived in one home.

Authorities say Arnett and Perry chose to surrender all of their animals.

After medical exams, it was determined several of the animals needed medical attention, resulting in police charging Arnett and Perry with two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

“Now that the animals are in our care, our job is to ensure they receive proper veterinary care and work with rescue groups to find suitable placement for these animals. We hope to have some of these animals available for adoption within the next week,” said Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division Director Richard Gilliland.

