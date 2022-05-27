Detectives Investigate Break-In At T-Mobile Store In Denver, N.C.

1/3

DENVER, N.C. — Lincoln County detectives are searching for a suspect after they were caught on surveillance cameras stealing from a T-Mobile store on Thursday.

Police say the suspect, wearing gray and a black hoodie and black pants, entered the store on Cross Center Drive around 2 a.m. and stole two Samsung phones and six Iphones valuing at $6,730.

Deputies were dispatched to the break-in around 2:40 a.m., and at the scene, noticed the front door glass broken and a large rock used to break the window.

Deputies entered the store after arriving, but did not locate anyone inside the business.

After reviewing the security footage, detectives say the suspect also kicked open the office door and unsuccessfully attempted to open the office safe before stealing the phones and fleeing.

Police do not know what direction the suspect headed in after the incident.

The damage caused to the business from the incident is valued at $500, according to a news release.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

