Don’t Waste Your Money: Companies Using Bossware To Spy On You

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– But you may not be familiar with “bossware,” but you should be. This new form of spyware does much more than just target you with some ads, because it is placed in your device by your employer.A report in The Guardian says a growing number of companies are installing monitoring devices on their company computers. It says these programs coincide with the recent move to work-from-home jobs, so companies can see if their employees are working, or doing the laundry, walking the dog, or even a working a side hustle while they are on the job.

The Guardian says bossware can log keystrokes, take screen shots of websites, and even activate webcams and snap pictures of you. And from the “doesn’t that stink” file, how some of these programs create a “productivity score” to show how much you work versus your colleagues. The Guardian says some send your boss a daily score so he knows if you were working for him, or working on booking your next vacation.

If you are efficient and get your work done quickly, you might say “doesn’t that stink?” So what can you do? Use a phone or personal laptop to plan that vacation…. and cover up that webcam if you don’t have a zoom meeting. Easiest solution? Do your personal business on your personal phone. That way you avoid trouble and don’t waste your money.