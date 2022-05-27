Mecklenburg County Reports 8th Rabies Case Of 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials say a raccoon found near the area of Harding Place in Charlotte on Friday has tested positive for rabies.

This is the 8th confirmed rabies case in Mecklenburg County this year.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control was notified by the Mecklenburg County Health Department that a rabies alert will be sent out Friday at 7 p.m.

Authorities say there were no domestic pet or human exposures.

Anyone with questions about potential human exposures is asked to contact Carson R. Phillips at 980-314-9214 or Jose Pena at 980-314-9210.