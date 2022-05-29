Investigation Underway After Officer Fires Shots At Cornelius Gas Station

1/3

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer at the Cashion’s gas station in Cornelius Friday night.

Detectives say shots were fired around 10 p.m.

Nobody was hurt and police are now searching for two suspects.

Chief Stone at the Mecklenburg County ABC Board says suspect one had a weapon and produced it in a threatening manner.

As a result, an ABC officer fired his weapon.

Stone says suspect two was not armed and arrested by Cornelius police.

The ABC officer was not shot, according to a news release.

