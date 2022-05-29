Silver Alert Issued For Missing 58-Year-Old Greensboro Man

Samantha Gilstrap,

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for missing, endangered Ronnie Lee Williams, 58, of Greensboro, N.C.

067e0000een0 1

He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Authorities say Williams was last seen in Greensboro wearing a blue hat, orange shirt and black or blue pants.

He is described as a Black man, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-430-6752 or 911.

 