Silver Alert Issued For Missing 58-Year-Old Greensboro Man

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for missing, endangered Ronnie Lee Williams, 58, of Greensboro, N.C.

He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Authorities say Williams was last seen in Greensboro wearing a blue hat, orange shirt and black or blue pants.

He is described as a Black man, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-430-6752 or 911.