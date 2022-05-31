102-Year-Old Woman Recognized In Kannapolis On Her Birthday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Corrine Cannon, a beloved community advocate, received a huge birthday celebration in Kannapolis this weekend.

She was honored for her work on her 102nd birthday,

Her great grandson, entertainer and television host Nick Cannon was there.

Barber-Scotia College recognized her as she led the charge for more than 100 of her heirs to attend the historically Black institution.

Local leaders including Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles helped in the recognition.