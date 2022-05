CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Q’s Culinary Cart has joined WCCB’s Dining For Charities. The campaign benefits local businesses and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Q’s Culinary Cart is a food truck that puts a culinary spin on street food serving hotdogs, burgers, fries & more!

To find out more about Q’s Culinary Cart, you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

You can view their Dining For Charities deal here.