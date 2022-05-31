Man Found Dead In Chester, S.C. Yard After Shooting

CHESTER, S.C. — A man was found dead in a yard in Chester early Tuesday morning, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police.

The Chester Police Department responded to Wylie Street around 7 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive person in a yard. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man laying in the yard suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Donald Eric Miller, aka JJ, was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

The police department processed the scene and are investigating the homicide at the location between Walker Street and McAlily Street.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to please contact Investigator Jason Newton at 803-899-1766.