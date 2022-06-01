Edge On The Clock: Queen Elizabeth’s Favorite Cocktail Revealed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After years of speculation, Tom Hank’s has revealed Queen Elizabeth’s drink of choice. Hanks recalled a special dinner with the Queen and then-President Barack Obama. As Hanks was sitting next to Her Majesty, he says a white-gloved hand put down what he thought was a glass of water. But it wasn’t water. He asked, “What is Your Majesty’s choice of cocktail?” To which she replied, “Oh, (a) martini!”

Plus, the best date ever. A high school student was shocked to receive a message from the real Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, after taking a cardboard cutout of him to prom. She wrote on social media, “Thank you @therock for taking me to prom. I had so much fun. Best date a person could ask for.” And The Rock replied!

And, Tom Cruise is topping the box office in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to his 1986 blockbuster. But apparently, he didn’t want to reprise his role! Director Joseph Kosinski said he had just 30 minutes to convince Cruise to join the cast.

Click “play” on the video above to see more about these Edge On The Clock stories!