Smart Shopper: Affordable Family Fun At Samaritan’s Feet!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today is National Go Barefoot Day. While that may seem like a fun thing to do at home, we want to shed light on the millions of children around the world that don’t have a choice because they don’t have shoes.

At Samaritan’s Feet, you and your family can raise awareness and learn how you can help kids without shoes right here in Charlotte.

With school being out, the options for affordable things to do with your kids can be limited. At the Samaritan’s Feet facility, you can take your kiddos to an interactive experience without breaking the bank!

For any donation amount, you can come and tour the facility and see the ‘Meet Prossy” experience within the museum. The experience is life changing in many ways. First, it gives you compassion for the millions of people who go everyday without shoes. Secondly, your donation can change the trajectory of so many lives once a person gets the shoes they need.

