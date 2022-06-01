Third Shooting In A Month At A South Charlotte Apartment Complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A south Charlotte apartment complex experienced their third deadly shooting within the month on Monday.

Now city council members are looking at their options while residents are looking for a way out.

Two weeks ago, one of the three victims, a 9-year-old, was caught in the fire at Granite Pointe Apartment Homes.

Late Monday, 33-year-old Demarcus Allen was shot and killed at the same complex. Police are still looking for a suspect.

All of the victims are expected to be okay.

Community activist with Team TruBlue Will Adams says the apartments near the intersection of East Arrowood Road and Nations Road are a known trouble spot.

“It’s going to take more than just the group that are out here with the boots on the ground,” Adams said. “It’s really going to take those who can make decisions on guns and laws.”

Councilmember Victoria Watlington, who represents the area, says she is appalled and disheartened by the violence.

She told WCCB on a phone call that CMPD is limited in their resources. The property managers need to hire private security to address the issue.

Watlington says if the property owners don’t act, the council will consider nuisance abatement and work with local and federal partners to possibly take over the area.

“Worse comes to worse, we can move into the courts for seizure,” Watlington said.

CMPD says they are not commenting on the amount of violence in that area.