Heist Brewery To Host Date Night’s Blind Karaoke Event Thursday 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What happens when a blind date meets karaoke? Join Heist Brewery in Charlotte Thursday night to find out.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Date Night (a company created to get people to do something together) will hold their first Charlotte event, Blind Karaoke.

Officials say attendees will sign up for karaoke and be given a number that someone else also attending the event will receive.

The catch is neither person will know who has the same number until they step on stage to perform a duet.

Officials say doors to the event will open an hour before the first song, so there will be plenty of time to mingle and indulge in the liquid courage before meeting Mr./Mrs. Right on stage.

Are you bold enough to sign up?

Click here for tickets.