ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police say there is no active shooter threat at a Walmart in Rock Hill.

Reports of a shooting at the store on Dave Lyles Boulevard began circulating on social media around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Rock Hill Police clarified on Twitter saying there is no shooter, but officers responded to the scene as a precaution after someone made threats to Walmarts in the area.

No shots have been fired at this time, according to police.

This is a developing Story.