The Snark: Real Housewives, Catfish & Epic Home Run Catch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Crystal is distraught that no one respected her feelings last year when she said Sutton violated her.

On “Catfish,” Victoria is hoping to meet a man she claims is her boyfriend but hasn’t ever met.

Over 4 million people have signed a petition asking Warner Bros to cut Amber Heard’s part in Aquaman 2. Derek has a suggestion.

Finally, catching up with Avril Lavigne and a crazy catch by a Mets fan.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook