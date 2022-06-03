23 Pounds Of Cocaine Seized From Wheelchair At Charlotte Airport, Officials Say

1/3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Federal agents seized over 23 pounds of cocaine concealed inside an electric wheelchair at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday.

Officials say a total of four packages of cocaine were discovered inside the wheelchair, an estimated street value of $378,000.

On Tuesday, May 31st, authorities say Alexander Lopez-Morel, 22, arrived into Charlotte on a flight from the Dominican Republic.

Upon arrival, Lopez-Morel was met with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers who found the packages of cocaine within the seat cushions of his motorized wheelchair.

“This seizure demonstrates the dynamic border environment in which CBP officers operate at CLT.” said Barry Chastain, CBP Area Port Director Charlotte. “Our officers are determined to adapt and respond to these threats in an effort to stop narcotics reaching our communities.”

Officers arrested Lopez-Morel and the cocaine and wheelchair were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents.

Lopez-Morel was charged with felony trafficking in cocaine, according to a news release.

This investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.