Chef Troy Returns! How to Train and Eat Like an Ironman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Chef Troy is back!

Troy Gagliardo, owner of Motown Spice Provisions and former chef right here on Rising is back to talk about his weight loss and fitness journey ahead of a special half-Ironman he’s participating in on June 26.

He’s running in support of Mimi’s Garden at the new FeedNC facility in his hometown of Mooresville. Mimi’s Garden was founded last year by The Dale Jr. Foundation to honor Brenda Jackson, mother of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller. Gagliardo’s quest has been dubbed “Miles for Mimi’s Garden.”

The Dale Jr. Foundation partnered with FeedNC in a new facility on U.S. 21 near the JR Motorsports campus as a home for Mimi’s Garden. Gagliardo and his wife Tracy have long supported the efforts of the Foundation and were eager to help.

As both an award-winning chef, founder of Motown Spice and author of the Pseudo Southern cookbook, Gagliardo knows the benefits of fresh and healthy food options for those struggling with food insecurities. The funding his quest will provide will help Mimi’s Garden grow and flourish for years to come.

“This is the perfect opportunity for me and Tracy to use our commitment to helping our hometown and The Dale Jr. Foundation by combining my lifestyle change with the ability to help provide fresh and healthy food options to people in need,” Gagliardo said. “I was able to change my life this way, and helping others to do so is my obligation, as well as quite rewarding.”

FeedNC serves more than 3,400 people per year, creating connections to food, education, and resources as a catalyst for change. Services include, Grassroots Grocery Program, culinary job training program, mobile pantries, and displacement assistance. The Dale Jr. Foundation has long been a supporter of the group’s initiatives.