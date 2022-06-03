One 15-Year-Old Dead, Two Others Arrested After East Charlotte Shooting

The Latest (6/3/22):

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested two 15-year-olds for the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in east Charlotte over the Memorial Day weekend.

The victim in the case, identified as John Morales, died due to his injuries.

Officers arrested the two juvenile suspects for the murder of Morales on Thursday.

Secure custody orders were obtained for both juveniles and they were transported to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Jail North, police say.

Original Story (5/30/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday, May 29th.

Detectives with CMPD responded to a call on First Run Circle near Harrisburg Road where an assault with a deadly weapon was reported.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m. to find a juvenile victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated.

No current suspects have been identified. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.