Panthers’ Keep Pounding 5K Kicks Off Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 12th annual Keep Pounding 5K benefitting Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute and Children’s Hospital will be held in-person Saturday, June 4th.

Officials say the race will kick off outside Levine Cancer Institute at 8 a.m., with a pep rally led by special guests from the Panthers, and will finish on the field at Bank of America Stadium.

The proceeds from the race will go to support the Keep Pounding Fund, created by the Carolina Panthers and Atrium Health in 2003 to support cancer research efforts.

Since its establishment, officials say the Keep Pounding Fund has received over $3.6 million in charitable gifts.

Officials say as part of the Keep Pounding 5K, participants impact the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer, while spreading awareness and contributing to vital cancer research programs.

Participants can register online here until Wednesday, June 1st at 5 p.m.