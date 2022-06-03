Slow-moving Cold Front Bringing Afternoon Showers & Storms. Dry Weekend!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — AM Headlines: Mostly Cloudy Day, Cooler temps

Slow-moving cold front will bring more scattered pm storms

Likely will have TS Alex later today 10-14″ of rain is possible for South Florida

Dry and seasonable weekend

Steamy weather and storm chances return early next week

Cold front is slowly making moves through the area. Cloudy skies and cooler temps through the region. Scattered storms are possible this afternoon. Drier air filters in this weekend. Pleasant and sunny Saturday and Sunday with highs reaching the mid 80s. Heat and humidity crank back up early next week with highs in the low 90s by Tuesday. Isolated storm chances return with a weak cold front.

Tropics Update:

We will likely have tropical storm Alex form later today. This storm will bring heavy rain to southern Florida with 10-14″ possible. Tropical Storm Warnings are in place for southern Florida. The center of the storm will likely be over Florida by Saturday evening. We could see some outer rain bands graze the Carolina coast Sunday, but no major impacts from this storm are expected as it stays away from the east coast after moving across Florida. Rip current risk likely this weekend.