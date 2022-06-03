Smart Shopper: FREE Donuts For National Donut Day!

CHARLOTTE, NC– They come in many shapes and sizes, they can be filled with different jellies and custard, and covered in whatever topping you want. Yes, even bacon!

Today is one of Rising’s favorite days, because it’s National Donut Day! The only thing better than a juicy donut, is getting it for free!

Here are some incredible deals: With any purchase, get a donut of your choice at Krispy Kreme. You can get a $1 Original Glazed ® dozen with any dozen donut purchase in store and online. Buy a drink at Dunkin’, and get a donut for free. The local favorite, PepperBox Doughnuts has their special, if you purchase anything get a free donut!